Left Menu
Development News Edition

Provide rehabilitation before removal: Brinda Karat to Rly Min on SC order on illegal encroachers

CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to ensure that the inhabitants of jhuggi clusters on railway land are relocated and rehabilitated and not just removed following the Supreme Court's directions for their eviction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:06 IST
Provide rehabilitation before removal: Brinda Karat to Rly Min on SC order on illegal encroachers

CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to ensure that the inhabitants of jhuggi clusters on railway land are relocated and rehabilitated and not just removed following the Supreme Court's directions for their eviction. The apex court has ordered the removal of over 48,000 jhuggis from the railway safety zone in Delhi. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Railways have been asked to create an action plan within three months to evict illegal encroachments next to 140 km of railway tracks in the national capital.

“You are no doubt aware that the Delhi High Court in its judgement last year had directed that arrangements for rehabilitation must be made in the event of relocation being required,” she said in the letter on Friday. "It appears that since the jhuggi dwellers were not made parties before the Supreme Court, the bench may not have been aware of this Delhi High Court judgement. Otherwise it is difficult to understand how a three-member bench of the apex court could have given such an inhuman judgement, that too at a time of the pandemic," the letter said. Karat said as the Minister for Railways, Goyal has the authority to make sure that “jhuggi dwellers are ensured relocation and rehabilitation before the order is implemented”. According to estimates given before the Court, approximately 48,000 jhuggi dwellings are to be removed which are estimated to be inhabited by approximately 2.5 to 3 lakh people including women and children, she said. Evicting them at the time of the pandemic will lead to a health disaster, putting substantial numbers at grave risk, the Left party leader said.

“You are no doubt aware that at present Delhi is grappling with a second wave of the spread of the COVID-19. It will be highly irresponsible of the Railway Ministry to evict people at this time. Secondly, because of the lockdown, jhuggi dwellers have faced a huge drop in their meagre income and are already suffering. At such a time to turn them into homeless citizens would be an unconscionable act,” she said. Karat also urged Goyal to intervene to prevent eviction without relocation, rehabilitation and compensation. “People, families are not homeless or do not live in jhuggis out of choice but because of policies of successive central governments which have pushed them to the margins. The right to a home is a basic human right, not charity,” she said.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Man, on way to load cash in ATMs, shot dead; Rs 1.15cr looted

A man was shot dead and Rs 1.15 crore looted in Manipurs Churachandpur district on Friday, police said. Arambam Ranjan Meitei 37, employed with an agency that has been appointed by the State Bank of India SBI to load cash in its ATMs, was s...

French parents: school's back and already we have COVID cases

COVID-19 has forced the closure of a dozen schools in France just days into the new academic year, the government said on Friday, as coronavirus cases surge in parts of the country. In some other cases the school stayed open, but classes wi...

Restaurant built in 1784, casualty of pandemic, to be razed

A restaurant and onetime inn built along a stagecoach route in 1784 has closed permanently, another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, and officials say its been approved for demolition. The Sun Chronicle reports that the Lafayette House...

One more dies of COVID-19 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, toll reaches 29

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 4 PT A COVID-19 patient died in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar on Friday, even as the district recorded 94 fresh coronavirus cases, officials said. A patient, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, died, C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020