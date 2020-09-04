Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK court sentences man who filmed naked, unconscious woman after five-year battle

"We recognise the delays in bringing this case to court have had a lasting impact on the victim," a CPS spokeswoman said in emailed comments to the Thomson Reuters Foundation in August after Killick pleaded guilty. "This is a complex area of law, which was clarified for the first time in the Court of Appeal this year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:08 IST
UK court sentences man who filmed naked, unconscious woman after five-year battle
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man who filmed a woman naked and unconscious in a London hotel room was on Friday fined 2,000 pounds ($2,640) and ordered to attend rehabilitation sessions, but avoided prison, after a five-year-legal battle by his victim.

Emily Hunt woke up next to a man she did not recognise in a hotel room in May 2015 fearing she had been drugged, but was told by prosecutors that there was no realistic prospect of convicting him of any form of assault on the evidence. After realising a year later that Christopher Killick, 40, had filmed her as she slept, Hunt embarked on a public campaign for justice, and a landmark court ruling on voyeurism this year led to his arrest.

Killick pleaded guilty last month, and on Friday, Stratford Magistrates' Court in London sentenced him to a 30-month community order and ordered him to pay a fine of 2,000 pounds and compensation of 5,000 pounds. "The facts of this case are shocking," district judge Louisa Cieciora said when sentencing Killick.

"You prioritised your own desires without any real thought of how this might affect the victim. You saw an opportunity for personal sexual gratification and took it." The judge said she would have sentenced Killick to prison had he not "pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity" and acknowledged the "devastating effect" of the crime on Hunt, who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result.

In a statement, Hunt said she was pleased with the sentence and the "powerful" comments made by the judge. "The recognition that this was a serious sexual offence and the acknowledgment of the devastating impact this has had on my life is the most important thing to me," she said through her lawyer.

Although voyeurism is a crime under the 2003 Sexual Offences Act, until this year the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had said filming someone naked in a private room was not an offence if they had consented to being looked at naked. But after a court of appeal in January clarified non-consensual intimate filming as illegal, prosecutors reviewed the case and arrested Killick in May.

Hunt, who attempted suicide in March 2016, said it was "appalling" it had taken five years for Killick to be convicted. She has previously criticised the CPS directly. "We recognise the delays in bringing this case to court have had a lasting impact on the victim," a CPS spokeswoman said in emailed comments to the Thomson Reuters Foundation in August after Killick pleaded guilty.

"This is a complex area of law, which was clarified for the first time in the Court of Appeal this year. In light of that significant ruling, the CPS reviewed all the evidence in this case and authorised a charge of voyeurism." "This is a very significant moment," said Kate Ellis, Hunt's lawyer at the Centre for Women's Justice. "We hope this will enable other victims to come forward." ($1 = 0.7568 pounds)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Man, on way to load cash in ATMs, shot dead; Rs 1.15cr looted

A man was shot dead and Rs 1.15 crore looted in Manipurs Churachandpur district on Friday, police said. Arambam Ranjan Meitei 37, employed with an agency that has been appointed by the State Bank of India SBI to load cash in its ATMs, was s...

French parents: school's back and already we have COVID cases

COVID-19 has forced the closure of a dozen schools in France just days into the new academic year, the government said on Friday, as coronavirus cases surge in parts of the country. In some other cases the school stayed open, but classes wi...

Restaurant built in 1784, casualty of pandemic, to be razed

A restaurant and onetime inn built along a stagecoach route in 1784 has closed permanently, another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, and officials say its been approved for demolition. The Sun Chronicle reports that the Lafayette House...

One more dies of COVID-19 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, toll reaches 29

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 4 PT A COVID-19 patient died in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar on Friday, even as the district recorded 94 fresh coronavirus cases, officials said. A patient, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, died, C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020