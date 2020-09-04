Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: 3 militants killed, 3 security personnel injured in encounter in Baramulla

Three unidentified militants were killed and as many security personnel, including an Army officer, injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, police said. In the initial exchange of fire, the Army officer suffered injuries, the official said. The injured officer was taken to the 92 Base Hospital here for treatment, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:13 IST
J-K: 3 militants killed, 3 security personnel injured in encounter in Baramulla
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Three unidentified militants were killed and as many security personnel, including an Army officer, injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in the Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the initial exchange of fire, the Army officer suffered injuries, the official said.

The injured officer was taken to the 92 Base Hospital here for treatment, he said. A defence spokesman said that three militants were killed in the operation.

He said the Army officer, who suffered injuries, was undergoing treatment and his condition was stable. As the gunfight raged, two special police officers (SPOs) also suffered injuries, the police official said.

The injured SPOs were taken to a local hospital for treatment, he added. Meanwhile, a gunfight broke out in the Babhaar area of Pulwama district after militants opened fire on security forces from an orchard, the official said. Exchange of fire is going on between the two sides but there are no reports of any casualties so far, he said.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Man, on way to load cash in ATMs, shot dead; Rs 1.15cr looted

A man was shot dead and Rs 1.15 crore looted in Manipurs Churachandpur district on Friday, police said. Arambam Ranjan Meitei 37, employed with an agency that has been appointed by the State Bank of India SBI to load cash in its ATMs, was s...

French parents: school's back and already we have COVID cases

COVID-19 has forced the closure of a dozen schools in France just days into the new academic year, the government said on Friday, as coronavirus cases surge in parts of the country. In some other cases the school stayed open, but classes wi...

Restaurant built in 1784, casualty of pandemic, to be razed

A restaurant and onetime inn built along a stagecoach route in 1784 has closed permanently, another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, and officials say its been approved for demolition. The Sun Chronicle reports that the Lafayette House...

One more dies of COVID-19 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, toll reaches 29

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 4 PT A COVID-19 patient died in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar on Friday, even as the district recorded 94 fresh coronavirus cases, officials said. A patient, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, died, C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020