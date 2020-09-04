J-K: 3 militants killed, 3 security personnel injured in encounter in Baramulla

Three unidentified militants were killed and as many security personnel, including an Army officer, injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in the Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the initial exchange of fire, the Army officer suffered injuries, the official said.

The injured officer was taken to the 92 Base Hospital here for treatment, he said. A defence spokesman said that three militants were killed in the operation.

He said the Army officer, who suffered injuries, was undergoing treatment and his condition was stable. As the gunfight raged, two special police officers (SPOs) also suffered injuries, the police official said.

The injured SPOs were taken to a local hospital for treatment, he added. Meanwhile, a gunfight broke out in the Babhaar area of Pulwama district after militants opened fire on security forces from an orchard, the official said. Exchange of fire is going on between the two sides but there are no reports of any casualties so far, he said.