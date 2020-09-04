Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek PM tells Turkey to end 'provocations' for dialogue to begin

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Greece and Turkey had agreed to technical talks "to develop mechanisms for "de-confliction" at sea, and they were under way, but Mitsotakis appeared to attach conditions. "(Our country) can and wants to discuss the demarcation of maritime zones in the Aegean Sea, in the eastern Mediterranean, based on international law.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:41 IST
Greek PM tells Turkey to end 'provocations' for dialogue to begin
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday Greece would start talks with Turkey to resolve a row in the Eastern Mediterranean once Turkish "provocations" ceased.

He spoke a day after NATO said the allies had agreed to launch technical talks to avoid any accidents in the region. Tensions escalated last month after Turkey sent a seismic survey vessel for hydrocarbon exploration in disputed waters in the region after a maritime deal between Greece and Egypt.

Turkey says that deal scuttled talks with Greece under German mediation, and that it infringed on its own continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Greece and Turkey had agreed to technical talks "to develop mechanisms for "de-confliction" at sea, and they were under way, but Mitsotakis appeared to attach conditions.

"(Our country) can and wants to discuss the demarcation of maritime zones in the Aegean Sea, in the eastern Mediterranean, based on international law. But not under threats," he said during a meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi. "Let the threats go for talks to begin," Mitsotakis said.

"Once the provocations end, discussions will begin," he said, adding that Greece's foreign minister would deliver a letter from him outlining Athens' case to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres when the two meet in New York on Friday. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias had rejected an offer by Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, to meet without preconditions after he had agreed to such a meeting.

Turkey has said it supports NATO's initiative and that the talks were not about solving bilateral issues but about measures so far handled by the two countries' militaries. It said Ankara expected Greece to do the same, but Greek diplomats said Turkey needed to de-escalate its activity in the region first. Cavusoglu responded: "If Greece thinks meeting with us is a favour and that we have to abandon all our rights to be able to meet with them, this will not happen."

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Defence minister Rajnath Singh meets his Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid border tension in Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe in Moscow on Friday in the first highest level contact after border tension erupted in Ladakh in May as the Indian leader said peace and security in the region deman...

Indian firm, Bollywood's Akshay Kumar to launch tactical mobile game after PUBG ban

An Indian firm is set to launch a battle royale mobile videogame in partnership with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, capitalizing on the void left by a ban on Chinese tech firm Tencents popular PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds PUBG.nCore Games, ba...

831 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

A total of 831 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Friday taking the total count of cases in the state to 23,011. According to official data, there are 7,187 active COVID-19 cases in the state while 15,447 patients have recov...

Nine held for killing deer in Bhubaneshwar

Nine people were arrested in connection with the killing of deer in Bhubaneswar on Friday which is a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act. According to the police, Chandaka police and the forest staff conducted a joint raid in a nearby ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020