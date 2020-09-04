Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court restrains from publishing book titled 'Gunning for the Godman : The True Story behind the Asaram Bapu Conviction'

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Friday directed the defendants to restrain from publishing the book titled "Gunning for the Godman

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:03 IST
Court restrains from publishing book titled 'Gunning for the Godman : The True Story behind the Asaram Bapu Conviction'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Friday directed the defendants to restrain from publishing the book titled "Gunning for the Godman: The True Story behind the Asaram Bapu Conviction" till the next date of hearing. Additional District Judge RS Meena on Friday granted interim relief to Sanchita Gupta and restrain the publication of a book.

Sanchita is a co-accused in a case related to self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu and had approached the Court seeking urgent relief against the publication of the book as the pre-released chapter published on a web portal was defamatory of her and was likely to prejudice her appeal pending before the High Court of Rajasthan. Sanchita Gupta had approached the Court in a civil suit filed by her advocates Naman Joshi and Karan Khanuja and the matter was strongly argued by Advocate Vijay Aggarwal.

Arguing for Sanchita, Advocate Aggarwal informed the Court that the book was being published by Harper Collins and scheduled to release on September 5, 2020, both physically and online. The book authored by Ajay Lamba, Additional Commissioner of Police, Jaipur and Sanjiv Mathur claims to be a true story, however, is at variance with the trial record and most importantly interfered with Sanchita's appeal which was sub-judice and where the High Court of Rajasthan had already suspended her sentence.

Advocate Aggarwal argued that an appeal is nothing but a continuation of the trial and when the sentence had been suspended, Sanchita was entitled to a presumption of innocence. Aggarwal also argued that it was completely possible that the High Court of Rajasthan could order a re-examination of witnesses or even a retrial and in such a circumstance the publication of the book in its present form could not be allowed. Aggarwal also contended that publication of the book claiming to be the true story would prejudice Sanchita and run counter to her rights under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Aggarwal cited numerous precedents where courts had restrained publication of books and movies to protect the rights of an accused person including those whose appeals were pending before courts. After hearing substantial arguments, the court directed the defendants to restrain the publication of the book till the next date of hearing which is September 30, 2020. Previously, Vijay Aggarwal had secured similar ex parte ad interim reliefs for Chanda Kochhar, Former Managing Director of ICICI Bank, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate, and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and are presently appearing in the High Court of Delhi for Mehul Choksi against Netflix in relation to release of a documentary titled "Bad Boy Billionaires". (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact on treatment for chronic illness revealed

In a call to Governments everywhere to take greater steps to tackle non-communicable diseases NCDs, the World Health Organization WHO said that the pandemic has exposed the fact too little has been achieved, even though these illnesses acco...

Thousands protest in Pakistan over reprinting of Mohammad cartoons in France

Tens of thousands of people protested across Pakistan on Friday against French magazine Charlie Hebdos reprinting of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad, chanting Death to France and calling for boycotts of French products. Decapitation i...

U.S. says conveyed 'grave concern' to Russia over Navalny case

The United States on Friday conveyed its grave concern to Russia about a German government finding that opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent, the U.S. State Department said.In a meeting in Washin...

PEC set to be upgraded to technical university

The Pondicherry Engineering College PEC will become a technical university from Saturday following an order issued by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. She issued an order on Friday declaring that the Puducherry Technological University Act 2019 will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020