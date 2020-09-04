Man wanted in several robbery, attempt to murder cases held in Punjab

The Punjab Police on Friday arrested a man wanted in several cases of dacoity, robbery and attempt to murder, an official said. Neeraj Sharma alias Ashu, along with his four accomplices, was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh.

Sharma, who has several criminal cases registered against him over the last 10 years, was absconding, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said in a statement. The DGP said the gang was hatching similar dacoities in Mandi Gobindgarh and Hoshiarpur.

"They were planning to rob 4 kg gold from a goldsmith in Hoshiarpur," Gupta added. One .32 bore pistol and 15 live cartridges have been recovered from their possession along with one car, he said.

The operation was led by Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Amneet Kondal in close coordination with the Ludhiana Police, he said. "Apart from Neeraj Sharma of Ludhiana, others arrested have been identified as Mandeep alias Mana of Jalandhar, Deepak alias Manna of Ludhiana, Gurwinder Singh alias Gindi of Jalandhar and Navdeep Kaur alias Pooja, also of Jalandhar," he said, adding that a case has been registered under sections of the IPC and the Arms Act at Mandi Gobindgarh police station.