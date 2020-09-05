Left Menu
Development News Edition

Military court stays retirement of Army Brigadier till Def Min clears air on his promotion

In a significant development, a military court stayed the retirement of a Brigadier till his promotion board results are released by the Defence Ministry a few days before his superannuation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 17:44 IST
Military court stays retirement of Army Brigadier till Def Min clears air on his promotion
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development, a military court stayed the retirement of a Brigadier till his promotion board results are released by the Defence Ministry a few days before his superannuation. The principal bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) issued this judgment in favor of Brigadier KK Nandwani, who is a doctor with the Army Medical Corps, and had approached the court as the results of his promotion board for elevation to the rank of Major General were not being declassified and he would have retired by August 31.

"We direct that the retirement of the applicant should not be given effect to till declassification of results of the said No. 1 Promotion Board (AFMS) for AMC after it is reconvened, as ordered on July 19 this year. In case the applicant is approved for promotion to the rank of Major General and there is a vacancy available for his promotion on that date, he should be promoted with effect from August 31, 2020," the bench headed by AFT Chairman Justice Rajendra Menon said in its order. However, the court made it clear that in case, Nandwani is not approved for promotion by the reconvened board, he will be deemed to have retired on August 31 and he will return any salaries or allowances, if any, beyond his pension that may have been paid to him with effect from September 1, 2020, for his services after that date.

In the plea filed through his counsel Major SS Pandey, it was pointed out that the promotion board in question was supposed to be held in the entire 2019 but was held with a long delay in April 2020 only. Pandey said when the delayed board was held on April 28, 2020, its proceedings were submitted to the Defence Ministry for approval on the 29th but they were not approved and returned on July 29 with an order to reconvene which was " being unfair and detrimental to my client's interests."

As per the plea, Nadwani was scheduled to be considered again for promotion by the board to be held in 2019 for vacancies occurring in 2020, but the Board was not held in 2019 even though the Defence Ministry was duty-bound to hold the Promotion Board at least three months prior to February 2020, when the first vacancy of Major General was due to occur in 2020. The plea stated that the board to be held in 2019 was constantly postponed and could not be held in the whole year.

Reacting to the judgment and the delays in holding promotion boards by the Defence Ministry, Pandey said after the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff, promotion in the three services is processed through him but the control of the Armed Forces Medical Services is not under the Department of Military Affairs. "There was no need of sending the result back for reconvening the board for Lt Gen and Maj Gen which is almost unprecedented. Well-known officers who had legitimate rights will be adversely affected as has happened in the present case," Pandey said.

"This was protested by service headquarters twice but they have the fixed mindset which was the reason CDS has been given such authority for other promotions. Hopefully, this judgment will be implemented and will not be used as a reason to victimize my client," he added.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt to construct temple, church, two mosques in new secretariat complex

Hyderabad, Sep 5 PTI The Telangana government on Saturday said it will construct a temple, church and two mosques in the new secretariat complex and the foundation stone for them will be laid after the end of the ensuing Legislative session...

DGCA orders resumption of pre-flight alcohol test for pilots, cabin crew

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Friday ordered airlines to resume pre-flight alcohol tests for pilots and cabin crew members. The aviation regulator had on March 29 this year suspended breath analyser BA test for all aviat...

J-K LG inaugurates State Council of Education, Research and Training

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the State Council of Education, Research and Training SCERT on the lines of NCERT to assist the administration in implementing policies for human resource development, an off...

Imran Khan fails again in convincing world of 'freedom of press' in Pak

By Francesca Marino Imran Khan does it again. In an interview to the Arab network-- Al Jazeera, the Pakistani prime minister goes back to one of his favourite topics Freedom of press. Repeating once again the same most probably written spee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020