One Army personnel dead, 2 injured in Pak-initiated ceasefire violation in Nowgam
One army personnel lost his life while two personnel have sustained injuries in Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violation in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir on Saturday, said Indian Army sources.ANI | Nowgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 20:38 IST
One army personnel lost his life while two personnel have sustained injuries in Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violation in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir on Saturday, said Indian Army sources.
Pakistan fired medium motor shells, Indian Army sources informed. Further details are awaited.
Earlier today, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and resorted to intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch on Saturday evening at about 5.30 pm. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pak
- Nowgam
- Indian Army
- Kashmir
- Poonch
ALSO READ
Strained ties with Saudi Arabia, UAE-Israel peace deal put Pakistan in tough spot
Pakistan name 17-man squad for T20I series against England
Cricket-Crawley shines again with half-century in third test v Pakistan
Five siblings drown in pond in northwest Pakistan
Crawley 53, England 91-2 in 3rd test against Pakistan