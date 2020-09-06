Dehradun court directs police to register case against BJP MLA, wife after sexual harassment allegation
ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-09-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 08:37 IST
The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Dehradun has directed the station officer of Nehru Colony police station to register a case and start an investigation against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi and his wife in an alleged sexual harassment case. The victim's lawyer SP Singh said that as per the application by the victim, the BJP MLA is accused of sexual harassment while his wife is accused of offering money to hide the crime.
The court has accepted the application of the victim today and ordered the SHO Nehru Colony to register the case. Uttarakhand DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar said that police will follow the court's order.
Earlier, Nainital High Court stayed the arrest of the woman who accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of sexual harassment. The woman, who levelled the allegation, had previously released a video in which she said that the MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it does not match that of her husband. (ANI)
