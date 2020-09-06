North Carolina-Virginia chase leaves 3 injured, 1 arrested

Left Menu
A suspect is in custody after a high-speed police chase began Saturday in North Carolina and ended in Virginia, leaving two people and a deputy injured. A Nash County deputy suffered injuries that weren't life threatening during the chase and was treated at a hospital in Emporia, Virginia. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken in custody and brought to a hospital in Richmond, Virginia.

06-09-2020
A suspect is in custody after a high-speed police chase began Saturday in North Carolina and ended in Virginia, leaving two people and a deputy injured. The Nash County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina said officers responded around 7 p.m. to a call that reported someone firing gunshots at random cars on Interstate 95.

Officers began pursuing the suspected shooter in southern Nash County and continued through Halifax County before heading across the North Carolina-Virginia state line. The pursuit ended in the Emporia, Virginia, area. Shots were fired during the chase, officials said. Two people were injured, including a 70-year-old woman who was shot in the shoulder.

Another woman, a passenger in a vehicle that was shot at, suffered injuries from shattered glass that punctured her. Both victims were taken to hospitals in North Carolina. A Nash County deputy suffered injuries that weren't life threatening during the chase and was treated at a hospital in Emporia, Virginia.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken in custody and brought to a hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Information on his condition wasn't released Saturday..

