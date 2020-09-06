UP: 22-year-old woman strangled to death by husband

A 22-year-old married woman from Delhi was allegedly strangled to death by her husband here on Sunday over demand for more dowry, police said. The incident happened in Purbaliyan village under Mansurpur police station limits of the district, they said, adding that the woman’s husband has been arrested.

The victim has been identified as Zoya, who had married Sabir six months ago. She was being forced to get more dowry by her in-laws, police said. According to SHO Manoj Chahal, a case was registered against three of the in-laws’ members including the woman’s husband Sabir, her father-in-law Mohammad Ali and brother-in-law Fayyaz. Sabir has been arrested.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s father Mukeem, a resident of Delhi, it stated that his daughter got married to Sabir six months ago and was being harassed for more dowry. It is learnt that Sabir had attempted suicide over a tiff with his wife last week. On Sunday, Sabir had a heated argument and later allegedly strangled his wife to death.

This is the second such incident of a woman dying over a dowry dispute in the district. On Saturday, a pregnant woman was strangled to death by her husband with the help of his family and later got dumped in the Ganga canal. The woman’s body has still not been found, police said.