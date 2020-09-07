Left Menu
Kejriwal expresses happiness over resumption of Delhi Metro services

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed happiness over the resumption of Delhi Metro services after five months hiatus on Monday. He has requested everyone to take all the necessary precautions while commuting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 09:37 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed happiness over the resumption of Delhi Metro services after five months hiatus on Monday. He has requested everyone to take all the necessary precautions while commuting. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, "I am happy that the metro services are starting from today. The Delhi Metro has made good arrangements. We all should take precautions and not neglect them."

Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am on Monday as the part of 'unlock 4', after being shut for 169 days due to COVID-19. In phase 1, metro services will be resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

The Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, gave a nod to the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. The metro services were suspended in March due to COVID-19. The DMRC had said that the carrying of Smart Card (with online recharge) was a must as tokens would not be available and cash transactions would not be permitted, adding that it will not be providing services to stations that are in containment zones for any given day in any of the States.

