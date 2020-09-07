Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan reports 722 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 722 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan today till 10

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-09-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:17 IST
Rajasthan reports 722 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 722 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan today till 10:30 am. "The total number of positive cases in the state is now 91,678 including 74,821 recoveries, 15,562 active cases and 1,147 deaths," Rajasthan Health Department said.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases in the last 24 hours. "A total of 1,016 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths," the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Yogi inaugurates new COVID-19 hospital in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated a 300-bed COVID-19 hospital at BRD Medical College here. The state government-run medical college already has 200 beds at the super-speciality block dedicated to COVID-19 pa...

Jharkhand's Hemant Soren government orrupt, anti- development: BJP chief J P Nadda tells party's state executive committee meeting.

Jharkhands Hemant Soren government orrupt, anti- development BJP chief J P Nadda tells partys state executive committee meeting....

Vodafone Idea rebranded 'Vi' as part of revival plan

Vodafone Idea launched a unified brand Vi on Monday as it aims to bet big on digital to attract new customers from rivals Jio and Airtel while planning to raise Rs 25,000 crore to expand network operations. Last Friday, the cash-strapped te...

EU's chief Brexit negotiator worried about negotiations

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that negotiations on future relations were difficult and declined to comment on a report Britain was planning legislation to override parts of the divorce deal.In wha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020