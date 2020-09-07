Rajasthan reports 722 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 722 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan today till 10:30 am. "The total number of positive cases in the state is now 91,678 including 74,821 recoveries, 15,562 active cases and 1,147 deaths," Rajasthan Health Department said.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases in the last 24 hours. "A total of 1,016 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths," the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)