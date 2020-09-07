Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohali-based visa consultancy firm owner among 3 booked for cheating J&K couple

The Jammu crime branch registered a criminal case against Aditya, the owner of Consultancy VFS Global Associates, and his associates Daljeet Singh and Love Preet Singh for defrauding the couple of Rs 4,59,800, they said. Manpreet Singh and Gagandeep Kour, residents of Bharkh village in J&K's Reasi district, in a written complaint have alleged that the accused lured them with an "offer letter" from Canada and asked them to deposit money for health insurance, medical check-up and processing fee.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:18 IST
Mohali-based visa consultancy firm owner among 3 booked for cheating J&K couple

Three persons, including a Mohali-based visa consultancy firm owner, were booked by the crime branch for allegedly cheating a couple from Jammu and Kashmir of over Rs 4.50 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Canada on a work visa, officials said. The Jammu crime branch registered a criminal case against Aditya, the owner of Consultancy VFS Global Associates, and his associates Daljeet Singh and Love Preet Singh for defrauding the couple of Rs 4,59,800, they said.

Manpreet Singh and Gagandeep Kour, residents of Bharkh village in J&K's Reasi district, in a written complaint have alleged that the accused lured them with an "offer letter" from Canada and asked them to deposit money for health insurance, medical check-up and processing fee. Aditya also charged them for finger print forms, embassy fee and accommodation in Canada, they said. After collecting Rs 4,59,800 from them, Aditya did not respond to their phone calls.

The accused have been booked under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). Further investigation is on..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Deserted platforms, closed eateries as Delhi Metro resumes services

Platforms and key hub stations, including Rajiv Chowk, wore a deserted look, eateries remained closed and the ambience far removed from the usual hustle-and-bustle as the Delhi metro services resumed on Monday after a 169-day hiatus trigger...

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released in New Zealand, Fiji theatres

After premiering on online video streaming platform Disney Hotstar, actor Sushant Singh Rajputs last film Dil Bechara has released in theatres of New Zealand and Fiji. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share th...

Rhea files complaint against Sushant's sister, doctor

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police, accusing Rajputs sister Priyanka Singh and a Delhi-based doctor of forgery and preparing a fake prescr...

MP govt reduces cess on stamp duty on urban property transactions from 3% to 1%

A cess of one per cent on stamp duties, reduced from earlier 3 per cent, will be levied on all urban area property transactions, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.Economic activities were almost totally halt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020