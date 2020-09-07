Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit back in crisis as UK threatens to undercut divorce pact

Britain's tortuous divorce from the European Union veered into fresh crisis on Monday after London signalled it could undermine the exit agreement with Brussels unless free trade terms are agreed by next month. In yet another twist to the four-year saga since Britain voted narrowly to quit the EU, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was reportedly planning new legislation to override parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement it signed in January.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:40 IST
Brexit back in crisis as UK threatens to undercut divorce pact

Britain's tortuous divorce from the European Union veered into fresh crisis on Monday after London signalled it could undermine the exit agreement with Brussels unless free trade terms are agreed by next month.

In yet another twist to the four-year saga since Britain voted narrowly to quit the EU, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was reportedly planning new legislation to override parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement it signed in January. That could potentially jeopardise the whole treaty and create frictions in British-ruled Northern Ireland where special arrangements had been made to avoid a hard border with Ireland to the south that could be detrimental to a peace agreement.

Britain said it would honour the divorce deal and was simply offering clarifications to the part on Northern Ireland to avoid any future legal difficulties. But the Financial Times newspaper cited three people as saying the proposed internal market bill was expected to "eliminate the legal force of parts of the withdrawal agreement" in areas including state aid and Northern Ireland customs.

EU diplomats were aghast, cautioning that such a step - leaked on the eve of new talks in London - would tarnish Britain's global prestige and heighten chances of a tumultuous final disentangling from the bloc on Dec. 31. Sterling fell against the dollar and euro.

"REASONABLE STEPS" Britain said it was committed to implementing the divorce deal and the protocol relating to Northern Ireland while taking steps to "clarify" specific elements of the agreement.

"We are taking limited and reasonable steps to clarify specific elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol in domestic law to remove any ambiguity and to ensure the government is always able to deliver on its commitments," a spokesman for Johnson said. "As a responsible government, we cannot allow the peace process or the UK’s internal market to inadvertently be compromised by unintended consequences of the protocol."

Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but talks on a new trade deal before the end of a status-quo transition arrangement in December have snagged on state aid rules and fishing. London has set a deadline of Oct. 15 to strike a deal.

"If we can't agree by then, then I do not see that there will be a free trade agreement between us, and we should both accept that and move on," Johnson was to say on Monday, according to his office. WHO WILL BLINK FIRST?

European diplomats said Britain was playing a game of Brexit chicken by threatening to collapse the process and challenging Brussels to blink first. Some fear Johnson may view a no-deal exit as useful distraction from the coronavirus crisis. Some Brexit-supporting members of the ruling Conservatives oppose the withdrawal agreement as threatening British independence even if the two sides secure future trade ties.

There was surprise and anger on both sides of the Irish border and in Brussels at the reported plan to undermine the withdrawal pact. "I trust the British government to implement the Withdrawal Agreement, an obligation under international law & prerequisite for any future partnership," said Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said: "That agreement is in place to make sure we don't see the emergence of a hard border between north and south (of Ireland), something we all want to avoid." Leaders of Northern Ireland's Sinn Fein and SDLP parties, the region's two largest Irish nationalist groups, also criticised the government's reported plan.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier acknowledged anxiety but declined to comment on the FT report. "I remain worried ... the negotiations are difficult, because the British want the best of both worlds," he told France Inter radio. Without a deal, about $900 billion annual trade between Britain and the EU could be thrown into uncertainty, including rules on everything from car parts and medicines to fruit and data.

If no deal is agreed, Britain would have a trading relationship with the bloc like Australia's, which would be "a good outcome", Johnson was also to say on Monday. Australia is negotiating a free trade deal with the EU to improve its market access, but for now largely trades with the bloc on World Trade Organization terms.

(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle in London, John Chalmers, Jan Strupczewski and Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels, Benoit Van Overstraeten in Paris; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK Supreme Court to hear jihadist bride's citizenship case in November

The UK Supreme Court will hear arguments in November for and against the governments decision to remove the UK citizenship of a British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State.The case of Shamima Begum has been th...

World Solar Technology Summit to see 26k participants from 149 nations

Around 26,000 participants from 149 countries are scheduled to take part virtually in the first World Solar Technology Summit on Tuesday, an official statement said. The event will see inking of four partnership agreements, the Ministry ...

Deserted platforms, closed eateries as Delhi Metro resumes services

Platforms and key hub stations, including Rajiv Chowk, wore a deserted look, eateries remained closed and the ambience far removed from the usual hustle-and-bustle as the Delhi metro services resumed on Monday after a 169-day hiatus trigger...

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released in New Zealand, Fiji theatres

After premiering on online video streaming platform Disney Hotstar, actor Sushant Singh Rajputs last film Dil Bechara has released in theatres of New Zealand and Fiji. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020