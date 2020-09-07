Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI files charge sheet against two govt officials in IMA ponzi scam

According to him, Nagaraj had allegedly taken Rs 4.5 crore from the IMA director Mohammad Mansoor Khan to give him a clean chit whereas Manjunath had taken a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to arrange a meeting between Khan and Nagaraj. Another accused in the case B M Vijay Shankar, the then deputy commissioner, allegedly committed suicide at his residence on June 24 night.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:56 IST
CBI files charge sheet against two govt officials in IMA ponzi scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against former assistant commissioner of Bengaluru urban district L C Nagaraj and ex-village accountant Manjunath in connection with the multi-crore IMA ponzi scheme case, in which thousands of depositors were allegedly duped. "Last week we filed the charge sheet in the IMA case against L C Nagaraj and Manjunath at a CBI special court in Bengaluru," a CBI official told PTI on Monday.

The case pertains to swindling over one lakh investors to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, the CBI official added. According to him, Nagaraj had allegedly taken Rs 4.5 crore from the IMA director Mohammad Mansoor Khan to give him a clean chit whereas Manjunath had taken a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to arrange a meeting between Khan and Nagaraj.

Another accused in the case B M Vijay Shankar, the then deputy commissioner, allegedly committed suicide at his residence on June 24 night. It is alleged that Shankar, Nagaraj and Manjunath had submitted a false report to the government giving the IMA operators a clean chit ignoring the RBI flagging concerns and serious complaints against the ponzi scheme.

Promising high returns,Khan started the scheme in 2013. The case came to light in June 2019 when Khan fled to Dubai alleging that some government officers and others were involved in swindling the IMA fund.

Khan was arrested on July 19 last year on his arrival in New Delhi. So far, about 25 people have been arrested including Mansoor Khan, the other 12 directors, and a few beneficiaries of the scheme.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

J&K police opens first drug de-addiction centre in J&K's Samba

Jammu and&#160;Kashmir police on Friday launched a drug de-addiction, welfare, awareness and rehabilitation institute DDWARI in the border district of Samba as part of its commitment to defeat the issue of drug menace among the youth. Inspe...

ICMR facility to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 tests daily in Puducherry: CM

Ramping up testing amid increasing cases of COVID-19, the Puducherry government has roped in the ICMR-sponsored Vector Control Research Centre VCRC here to screen 1,000 samples daily soon, in addition to the existing capacity. Chief Ministe...

Computer science, agriculture be made part of NEP-2020: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday suggested the inclusion of computer science and agriculture in the new National Education Policy NEP to make higher education more employment oriented. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathemat...

Lt Guv Sinha condoles demise of former NC MLA

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former National Conference MLA Thakur Rachpal Singh who died of coronavirus. In a condolence message, the Lt Governor prayed for eternal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020