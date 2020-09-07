Left Menu
MP: Two kill mare during unnatural sex

Pankaj Vasudev was arrested on Saturday, while a hunt is on for Loknath, he said. "Both the accused have been booked under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 11 and 12 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," he said.

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:32 IST
Two men have been booked and one of them arrested for allegedly having an unnatural sex with a mare and killing it in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. The alleged incident occurred on September 4 night in Batura village under Amlai police station, located nearly 15 kms away from the district headquarters, an official said.

The complainant stated the mare was suffocated to death as its neck was tied in a noose by the accused duo, identified as Pankaj Vasudev (24) and his neighbour Loknath Vasudev (around 28 years), said sub-inspector Sunderlal Tiwari. Pankaj Vasudev was arrested on Saturday, while a hunt is on for Loknath, he said.

"Both the accused have been booked under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 11 and 12 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," he said.

