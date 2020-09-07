Left Menu
DG BSF concludes 4-day visit to IB, LoC in Jammu region

The DG BSF reviewed complexities and effective border domination done by the BSF during his visit to field locations, the spokesman said. He interacted with the jawans and was full of praise for their dedication towards safeguarding the International Border.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:09 IST
Director General of Border Security Force Rakesh Asthana on Monday concluded the four-day visit to forward areas and formations along the Indo-Pak border in the Jammu region. "Four days visit of DG to Jammu frontier concluded in a very cordial atmosphere," a BSF spokesman said.

During his visit, which began on September 4, the DG visited the entire area of operation (AoR) of the BSF including the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu-Samba and Poonch-Rajouri sectors, he said. Asthana was accompanied by additional DG (Western Command) and IG BSF Kammu frontier N S Jamwal. The DG BSF reviewed complexities and effective border domination done by the BSF during his visit to field locations, the spokesman said.

He interacted with the jawans and was full of praise for their dedication towards safeguarding the International Border. The DG told troops to remain alert and said the BSF is a well-disciplined and professional force and the recent detection of a tunnel along the Indo-Pak border shows the forces' devotion for the motherland, the spokesman said.

He said he was very much impressed with the commitment of the jawans that too serving in tough conditions and told that he will work for the welfare of the jawans as a senior member of the force, the spokesman said. During the visit, the DG also interacted with intelligence agencies to take stock of the border situation, he said.

