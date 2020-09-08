Left Menu
Maha: Water being discharged from Jayakwadi as inflow goes up

Water is being discharged from the Jayakwadi dam here in Maharashtra after it got filled up to 98.62 per cent of its total storage capacity following heavy rain in its catchment areas, an official said. Hence, water is being discharged from it into the Godavari river," he said. Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Aurangabad district since the last few days..

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-09-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 10:18 IST
Maha: Water being discharged from Jayakwadi as inflow goes up
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Water is being discharged from the Jayakwadi dam here in Maharashtra after it got filled up to 98.62 percent of its total storage capacity following heavy rain in its catchment areas, an official said. After continuous inflow, 16 gates of the dam, which is located on the Godavari river, have been opened and 11,473 cusecs (cubic foot per second) water is being discharged from it, the dam's executive engineer Rajendra Kale told PTI on Monday.

"The water level of Jayakwadi reached 1,521.75 ft which is 98.62 percent of total storage capacity of the dam. Hence, water is being discharged from it into the Godavari river," he said.

Heavy rains have been lashing parts of the Aurangabad district for the last few days.

