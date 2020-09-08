Left Menu
HC allows withdrawal of plea for financial assistance to lawyers

The lawyer-petitioner sought to withdraw the plea after the court observed that it was filed without any substance. The petition had also sought a moratorium on EMIs and loan repayments till the pandemic situation normalises.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 12:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed withdrawal of a plea seeking financial assistance for lawyers enrolled with Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), irrespective of their state of residence, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawyer-petitioner sought to withdraw the plea after the court observed that it was filed without any substance.

The petition had also sought a moratorium on EMIs and loan repayments till the pandemic situation normalises. "Petitioner seeks to withdraw the petition as the Supreme Court is seized of the issue...," Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad noted and disposed of the plea.

The petition by lawyer Sunil Kumar Tiwari contended that levying of interest by lenders on loans and credit card payments during the moratorium has defeated the purpose of the scheme which sought to provide relief during the pandemic. The plea, filed through advocate Mukesh Kumar Singh, has claimed that during the prevalent pandemic neither the Centre nor the Delhi government provided any financial assistance to lawyers, but they did provide economic relief and other aid to corporate, industries and labourers.

It has said that the only relief for indigent lawyers came from BCD which gave a one time financial help of Rs 5,000 to such advocates. However, this amount was not all sufficient for their survival, it has also said.

