Riot accused freed from police custody by friends and relatives in Bulandshahr village

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:10 IST
A riot case accused was freed from the police custody by his friends and relatives soon after he was apprehended in his village near here, an official said on Tuesday. On a tip-off that Bagwala village resident Salim, wanted for his alleged involvement in a recent riot case in an Agauta police station area in Bulandshahr district, a police team raided his home and arrested him on late Monday evening, said Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

After coming to know of Salim’s arrest, the villagers, including the friends and relatives of the riot accused swooped on the seven-member police team and wrested the accused from the police custody, said the SSP. Even as the outnumbered police team tried to re-arrest Salim, his accomplices drove him away in a car, said Singh.

A case has been registered at the Agauta police station against 12 persons, said the SSP, adding two of the accused have already been arrested. The police are trying to apprehend the remaining accused, including Salim, he added.

