UP govt suspends Allahabad SSP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended Allahabad Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit on Tuesday for his failure to control crime and corruption and maintain law and order, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi. Dixit is also charged with not following the instructions of the government/headquarters properly and is accused of promoting corruption, a home department spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said the SSP did not act on government instructions for foot patrolling and increasing security of banks and business establishments against incidents of robbery. There was a steady increase in pending crime cases in Allahabad in the past three months, the spokesperson said, adding the government instructions on social-distancing were also not followed properly in the district, for which the high court had also expressed its displeasure.

During his suspension, Dixit will remain attached to the Director General of Police Office in Lucknow..

