Plea in HC for timely salary payment to nurses in North MCD dispensaries, maternity homes

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging "irregularity in timely payment of salary to auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors and public health nurses working in the dispensaries, maternity homes and child welfare centers run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It has claimed that the auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors, and public health nurses have not received their salaries from May onwards.

The matter was listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Tuesday which recused from hearing it and directed that it be listed before another bench. The plea by the Hospital Employees Union, a registered trade union, has claimed that despite the nurses working on the frontlines ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, they have not been paid their salaries on time.

The trade union has contended in its petition that many of the nurses, who have been working tirelessly without any holidays, and their family members have been infected with COVID-19 and they have been facing difficulties in arranging funds for treatment. The plea has sought directions to the respondents -- the corporation and the Delhi government -- to pay the salaries for the months of May to August of the auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors, and public health nurses.

It has also sought directions to them to ensure that the salaries are paid on time in the future.