Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC for timely salary payment to nurses in North MCD dispensaries, maternity homes

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging "irregularity in timely payment of salary to auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors and public health nurses working in the dispensaries, maternity homes and child welfare centres run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:41 IST
Plea in HC for timely salary payment to nurses in North MCD dispensaries, maternity homes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging "irregularity in timely payment of salary to auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors and public health nurses working in the dispensaries, maternity homes and child welfare centers run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It has claimed that the auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors, and public health nurses have not received their salaries from May onwards.

The matter was listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Tuesday which recused from hearing it and directed that it be listed before another bench. The plea by the Hospital Employees Union, a registered trade union, has claimed that despite the nurses working on the frontlines ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, they have not been paid their salaries on time.

The trade union has contended in its petition that many of the nurses, who have been working tirelessly without any holidays, and their family members have been infected with COVID-19 and they have been facing difficulties in arranging funds for treatment. The plea has sought directions to the respondents -- the corporation and the Delhi government -- to pay the salaries for the months of May to August of the auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors, and public health nurses.

It has also sought directions to them to ensure that the salaries are paid on time in the future.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC for timely salary payment to nurses in North MCD dispensaries, maternity homes

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging irregularity in timely payment of salary to auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors and public health nurses working in the dispensaries, maternity homes and child welfare center...

EVA IVF launches fertility centre in Hyderabad

EVA IVF launches its first fertility clinic in Hyderabad to provide quality care, right treatment plan and support to patients. The centre offers complete fertility care for both men and women. With leading fertility specialists, the clinic...

Shark kills surfer on Australia's Gold Coast tourist strip

A shark fatally mauled a surfer on Tuesday on Australias Gold Coast city tourist strip, officials said. The man, aged in his 50s, was was brought to shore by fellow surfers and lifeguards at popular Greenmount Beach with leg injuries, Queen...

Sikhs demand inclusion of Punjabi as official language in J-K

Members of the Sikh community staged a demonstration here on Tuesday, demanding inclusion of Punjabi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Supreme Sikh Organisation SSO chairperson S Gurmeet Singh, the demonstrators...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020