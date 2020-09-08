Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala reports 3,026 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 3,026 new COVID-19 cases and 1,862 recoveries were reported in Kerala within 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:39 IST
Kerala reports 3,026 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 3,026 new COVID-19 cases and 1,862 recoveries were reported in Kerala within 24 hours. According to a state health bulletin issued on Tuesday, the active cases stand at 23,217 while 68,863 coronavirus patients have recovered so far.

"Kerala reports 3,026 new #COVID19 positive cases and 1,862 recoveries. Active number of cases now at 23,217; so far 68,863 patients have recovered," the bulletin informed. With a spike of 75,809 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 42,80,423, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. As many as 1,133 deaths were reported during the 24 hours.

"The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths," the Health Ministry added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Aberdeen, Celtic games to host 300 fans each in pilot scheme

A maximum of 300 fans will be allowed to attend two Scottish Premiership games this weekend for the Scottish governments pilot scheme for the return of spectators to stadiums, the Scottish Professional Football League SPFL said on Tuesday. ...

Indian-origin professor’s UK firm strikes Covid-19 vaccine pact with India

An Indian-origin professors Oxford-based company on Tuesday announced that its Indian partner, the Serum Institute of India SIIPL, has begun trials of a novel virus-like particle VLP vaccine targeting Covid-19 which has the potential to off...

86-year-old woman raped in Delhi

An 86-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a secluded area in south west Delhis Chhawla area, police said on Tuesday. The accused Sonu 37, a plumber, is a resident of Rewla Khanpur. He has been arrested in connection with the inci...

Apple Event set for Sept 15; expected to announce iPhone 12, Watch Series 6

Apple on Tuesday announced that its annual event will be held on September 15 at 10 AM PDT. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to announce its latest iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch 6 Series, iPad Air and more products at the event.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020