Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-UK says it may break the law on Brexit: how so?

WHAT WAS SAID EXACTLY? Asked if anything in the proposed legislation did or potentially did breach international legal obligations or arrangements, Brandon Lewis said: "Yes, this does break international law in a very specific and limited way.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:27 IST
EXPLAINER-UK says it may break the law on Brexit: how so?
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Northern Ireland minister said on Tuesday that proposed legislation for Britain's internal market - which the EU fears could undermine the Brexit divorce deal - would break international law "in a limited way". WHAT WAS SAID EXACTLY?

Asked if anything in the proposed legislation did or potentially did breach international legal obligations or arrangements, Brandon Lewis said: "Yes, this does break international law in a very specific and limited way. "We are taking the powers to disapply the EU law concept of direct effect required by article 4 in a certain, very tightly defined circumstance.

"There are clear precedence for the UK and indeed other countries needing to consider their international obligations as circumstances change." WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

The Withdrawal Agreement - the divorce treaty - was enshrined in British law. Now, the British government says it wants the flexibility to be able to fulfil commitments it made in its manifesto by creating a safety net if the two sides fail to agree on the detail on the Northern Ireland protocol to avoid any potential legal difficulties.

The government wants to make clear that goods from Northern Ireland continue to have unfettered access to the British market and that EU state aid rules - which will continue to apply to Northern Ireland - will not apply in the rest of Britain. To do that, they are planning to pass domestic legislation to hand ministers more powers rather than complying with the EU principle of direct effect.

"I expect they will include clauses to give exemptions and or override the direct effect in certain circumstances," said Raoul Ruparel, a former special adviser on Europe to Prime Minister Theresa May. "As Brandon said, this is likely to be a breach of the Withdrawal Agreement."

The government will set out the detail of its policy on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EU carbon market not the right policy for cars, bloc's climate chief says

Road transport should not be top of the list when the European Union expands its carbon market into new sectors, the blocs climate policy chief said on Tuesday.The European Commission will propose reforms to its carbon market next year and ...

School fee hike issue is in court, guardians should desist from protesting: HC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday expressed hope that parents of students will desist from carrying out protest in front of schools over fees since the matter is being considered by the court. The high court directed that any report of fur...

Crowd remains thin on Noida Metro

Crowd on Noida-Greater Noida Metro remained thin on Tuesday, with a meagre 725 people using the rail service during the day, officials said. The Aqua Line resumed services on Monday after a gap of over five months due to the COVID-19 outbre...

Turkey scales back school reopening amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Turkey announced on Tuesday it was scaling back plans to reopen schools later this month, with only the youngest pupils beginning classes at first, for up to two days a week. Fatalities from the coronavirus have jumped to their highest sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020