Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet discusses labour reforms, to push remaining 3 Codes in Monsoon session

The Union Cabinet is believed to have discussed labour reforms in detail on Tuesday so that the remaining three Codes pending in the Lok Sabha could be pushed for Parliament nod during the Monsoon session beginning on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:01 IST
Cabinet discusses labour reforms, to push remaining 3 Codes in Monsoon session
The Parliament of India (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet is believed to have discussed labour reforms in detail on Tuesday so that the remaining three Codes pending in the Lok Sabha could be pushed for Parliament nod during the Monsoon session beginning on Monday. "The Union Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister has brainstormed on labour reforms in its meeting held on Tuesday evening. The government wants to push all three remaining labour codes pending in the Lok Sabha for passage," a source said. Earlier this month, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar had indicated that remaining three labour codes on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety and health would be tabled in the ensuing Monsoon session of Parliament.

"The three codes would come in the Monsoon session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on September 14. We have circulated draft rules of the Code on Wages which would also be finalised soon," Gangwar had said addressing a virtual FICCI conference on 'Code on Wages: Safeguarding Rights of Lakhs of Essential Services Workers' on September 1, 2020. The minister had also asked the FICCI participants to consolidate their suggestions on the labour codes especially 'Wage' and sent that to his ministry for effective implementation of the labour laws in the country.

The central government has been working to concise 44 central labour laws into four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational health & safety (OCH). The Code on Wages was approved by Parliament last year. The draft rules on the code were circulated for feedback. Once those are notified, it would become law of the land.

The remaining three codes on industrial relations, social security and OCH were introduced in the Lok Sabha last year and then sent for scrutiny of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour. The committee has submitted its report on the remaining three codes.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Health ministry issues guidelines for reopening of higher educational institutions, skill training centres

Higher educational institutions as well as skill training centres can resume their classes from September 21, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, while asking them to implement staggered classroom activities with separate time slots,...

NIA to attach properties of two designated Khalistan terrorists

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Tuesday announced the attachment of immovable properties of designated Khalistan terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Punjab. Both were among the nine individuals designated...

EU carbon market not the right policy for cars, bloc's climate chief says

Road transport should not be top of the list when the European Union expands its carbon market into new sectors, the blocs climate policy chief said on Tuesday.The European Commission will propose reforms to its carbon market next year and ...

School fee hike issue is in court, guardians should desist from protesting: HC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday expressed hope that parents of students will desist from carrying out protest in front of schools over fees since the matter is being considered by the court. The high court directed that any report of fur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020