UP: Retired Delhi Police personnel's son stabbed to death in Greater Noida
The incident took place in Dadri area and the deceased has been identified as Sher Singh alias Sheru, around 25, whose father retired from the Delhi Police some years ago, they said. “Sher Singh died in the attack and three suspects have been identified.PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:05 IST
A retired Delhi Police personnel's son was allegedly stabbed to death after an argument with some people on Tuesday afternoon in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said. The incident took place in Dadri area and the deceased has been identified as Sher Singh alias Sheru, around 25, whose father retired from the Delhi Police some years ago, they said.
“Sher Singh died in the attack and three suspects have been identified. Apparently, a scuffle had happened between him and the accused on Monday during which he had slapped one of the accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. “Monday's argument had broken out due to a collision involving auto-rickshaws and it appears he was attacked because of that,” Singh said.
However, the police are probing other angles also and digging deeper to ascertain the exact cause behind the attack and efforts are underway to nab the culprits soon, the officer added. An FIR has been lodged at Dadri police station in connection with the case, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Uttar Pradesh
- Greater Noida
- Dadri
