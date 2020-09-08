Labour officer held for demanding Rs 30,000 bribe
The accused officer had allegedly demanded the bribe from a labourer who had applied for scholarship for his son who is pursuing B.Tech degree from Amravati, the officer said. Chavan and the driver have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act..PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:13 IST
A Maharashtra government labour officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly demanding Rs 30,000 in bribe for sanctioning scholarship to son of a labourer in Wardha district, an ACB officer said. Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths also arrested a contractual driver for accepting the bribe money allegedly on the behalf of the officer, Pawankumar Chavan (33).
Chavan is currently posted at the Labour Commissionerate in Nagpur and holds additional charge of Wardha. The accused officer had allegedly demanded the bribe from a labourer who had applied for scholarship for his son who is pursuing B.Tech degree from Amravati, the officer said.
Chavan and the driver have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act..
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Wardha
- Nagpur
- Amravati
- Prevention of Corruption Act
ALSO READ
NFL displays Maharashtra's Warli painting on outer wall of Noida office
11,015 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
Opposition chief ministers should speak louder as Central government is trying to suppress our voice: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra: Mahad building collapse death toll rises to 8 with recovery of 7 bodies on Tuesday, say police.
Gujarat tops Niti Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2020 followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu: Govt data.