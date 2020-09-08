Drug peddler arrested with 670 grams of heroin in J-K's Rajouri

A drug peddler was arrested and 670 grams of heroin was seized from his possession in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. Basharat Hussain, a resident of Ninga Nar Thandikassi, was arrested by a police party while patrolling near Nambla Palullian village, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said.

Terming the arrest of Hussain a "major success", the officer said he tried to escape on seeing the police but was chased and subsequently arrested along with the consignment. "He was booked under the NDPS Act and an investigation is going on to unearth all forward and backward links of this peddler," Kohli said adding more arrests are expected in the case soon.