5,684 new COVID-19 cases reported from Tamil Nadu

A total of 5,684 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-09-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 23:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 5,684 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 4,74,940, including 50,213 active cases and 4,16,715 discharges.

The Health Department said that 87 more people died due to the disease and the death toll has gone up to 8,012. India's COVID-19 count has gone up to 42,80,423 with 75,809 new cases. (ANI)

