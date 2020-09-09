Left Menu
Accused in B'luru drug case assisted suspects in Kerala gold smuggling case: ED tells Court

The central agency said the NCB, Bengaluru has been requested to share the details of the drug seizure case with it. It said one of the high-profile persons who is alleged to be linked to the case is being interrogated.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told a special court here that the accused in the Bengaluru drug case were suspected to have assisted those allegedly involved in the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala. The ED made the submission in the Special Court for PMLA cases here while seeking extension of judicial remand of three accused in gold smuggling case including Sarith P S and Swapna Suresh.

"Further investigation revealed that the accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Bengaluru are suspected to have assisted the accused in the gold smuggling case", the ED submitted in the court. The central agency said the NCB, Bengaluru has been requested to share the details of the drug seizure case with it.

It said one of the high-profile persons who is alleged to be linked to the case is being interrogated. In addition to this, more than 20 people who are involved in the gold smuggling case are to be investigated, it said.

