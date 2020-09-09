Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL 73 PM-LD SCHEME PM to launch flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers on Thursday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) on Thursday and also inaugurate the e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers. DEL54 2ND LD KANGANA Ranaut takes on Shiv Sena, tells Thackeray his ‘ego will be destroyed’ Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home “Ram mandir”, referred to ‘Bullywood’ and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a series of tweets and a video. DEL71 LD VIRUS-DELHI-NO LOCKDOWN Delhi records 4,039 COVID cases in highest single-day spike; City govt rules out lockdown, says economy can't be 'shut for eternity' New Delhi: Despite a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, which reported the highest single-day spike till date with 4,039 fresh cases on Wednesday, the Delhi government has ruled out possibility of another lockdown, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain asserting that the economy "cannot be kept shut for eternity" as livelihoods of millions depend on it. (PTI INTERVIEW) DEL67 DL-VIRUS-CASES Delhi records over 4K new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far; tally crosses 2 lakh-mark New Delhi: The national capital recorded 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark, while the death toll mounted to 4,638, authorities said.

DEL66 DEF-RAFALE Rafale jets to be formally inducted into IAF on Thursday New Delhi: The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on Thursday in Ambala air base, at a time India is engaged in an escalating border row with China in eastern Ladakh. DEL74 BIZ-2ND LD FM-BANKS Banks catalysts of economic revival: Sitharaman Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks are going to be the catalysts for economic revival and also urged them to adopt digital technologies for efficiency and growth. DEL43 DEF-MILITARY-RAWAT CDS favours reform of defence PSUs; says some vintage military platforms can be exported New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday called for revamping India's defence public sector undertakings and ordnance factories with a focus on improving their work culture and enhancing quality control.

DEL42 INDO-FRANCE-LD DEFENCE France describes India as foremost Asian strategic partner New Delhi: France on Wednesday described India as its "foremost" Asian strategic partner and said the upcoming visit of its Defence Minister Florence Parly to the country is aimed at further strengthening the "forward-looking" defence cooperation with New Delhi BUSINESS DEL60 BIZ-LD EPFO-INTEREST EPFO to provide 8.5 pc interest rate on EPF for FY20 New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO on Wednesday decided to provide 8.5 per cent rate of interest on employees' provident fund(EPF) for 2019-20 as committed earlier. LEGAL LGD23 SC-ANIMALS SC agrees to hear plea seeking to declare animal kingdom as legal entity New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear a plea which has raised the issue of cruelty on animals and sought to declare entire animal kingdom, including avian and aquatic species, as legal entities having a distinct persona with corresponding rights of a living person.

LGD22 SC-LD RELIGIOUS PLACES SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for opening of places of worship New Delhi: The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Wednesday to respond to a plea seeking opening of all religious places for worship across the country which have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FOREIGN FGN44 PAK-SHARIF-LD COURT Nawaz Sharif files plea against immediate return to Pakistan to face corruption charges Islamabad: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) stating that his health condition would not allow him to return home from London and surrender in a corruption case by September 10. By Sajjad Hussain FGN33 CHINA-INDIA-RUSSIA Foreign ministers of Russia, India, China to meet in Moscow: Chinese foreign ministry Beijing: The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) would hold a luncheon meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPD14 SPO-CRI-YUVRAJ-LD COMEBACK Yuvraj decides to come out of retirement, writes to BCCI New Delhi: World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has decided to come out of retirement, giving in to a request from the Punjab Cricket Association more than a year after he called it quits.

PTI SRY.