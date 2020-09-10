Former U.S. official told to halt Russia intelligence assessments - whistleblower complaint

Former U.S. official told to halt Russia intelligence assessments - whistleblower complaintReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:32 IST
Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told a former senior aide to stop providing intelligence assessments on Russia's interference in the United States, the former official said in a whistleblower complaint released on Wednesday. Former acting Homeland Security undersecretary Brian Murphy also said in the complaint that Wolf told him to begin reporting on Chinese and Iranian interference, and that the instructions to do so came from White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.
U.S. officials have said that Russia, China and Iran have been working to influence the outcome of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
