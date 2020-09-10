Toll rises to 26 in Pakistan mine collapse
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration in Pakistan has announced a compensation of Rs 9 lakh for the kin of those who died after six units of the famed marble mines in Pakistan's Ziarat Ghar mountain collapsed. The announcement came on a day four more people succumbed to the injuries, taking the death toll in the collapse on Monday night to 26.
Chief Minister Mehmud Khan said on Wednesday that Rs 9 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased, while those injured would receive Rs 1 lakh. Majority of the deceased include labourers and few others who had gathered at the foothill in Safi town near the Afghanistan border, about 85 km from provincial capital Peshawar.
