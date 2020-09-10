Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How Britain and EU can settle Internal Market Bill dispute

SECOND STEP - ARBITRATION PANEL If the committee cannot find a solution within three months, the EU and Britain would set up an arbitration panel, composed of people from each side "whose independence is beyond doubt". STEP THREE - RULING The arbitration panel would normally have 12 months to come up with a ruling.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:01 IST
FACTBOX-How Britain and EU can settle Internal Market Bill dispute
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Britain and the European Union are at odds over Britain's Internal Market Bill, which violates the treaty on Britain's withdrawal from the EU and could derail talks on a trade agreement.

Below is the dispute settlement mechanism agreed in the treaty that the EU could use if London goes ahead with its bill. Under these rules, the earliest possible resolution of the dispute could come in the second half of 2021.

FIRST STEP - JOINT COMMITTEE

First, Britain and the EU have to try to resolve the problem in the Joint Committee -- a body of British and EU officials responsible for the implementation of the treaty -- on the basis of a written notice from the EU. The committee is co-chaired by European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Britain's top minister overseeing Brexit, Michael Gove.

SECOND STEP - ARBITRATION PANEL

If the committee cannot find a solution within three months, the EU and Britain would set up an arbitration panel, composed of people from each side "whose independence is beyond doubt". This would take another two weeks.

STEP THREE - RULING

The arbitration panel would normally have 12 months to come up with a ruling. If the panel decides the case is urgent, it would rule within six months. The ruling would be binding for Britain and the EU.

STEP FOUR - COMPLIANCE

If the arbitration panel found in favor of the EU, Britain would have a month to tell the 27-nation bloc when it would comply with the ruling within a "reasonable period of time". If the EU were to think the proposed compliance time frame was too long, it could ask the arbitration panel to decide its length within 40 days and impose it on Britain.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline for TikTok deal - Bloomberg

ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikToks U.S. assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks with bidders Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp , Bloomberg reported on Thur...

Australia need to address little holes in their ODI line-up, feels Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels that the Aaron Finch-led ODI side needs to work on their game to be fully prepared for the 2023 World Cup. Pontings remark comes as Australia gets ready to lock horns with England in a three-matc...

UP: Baghpat admin orders probe after villagers allege death due to spurious liquor

Alleging a death due to the consumption of spurious liquor, people created a ruckus at a village here on Thursday, prompting the district administration to order a probe into it. Shyamlal 43 died allegedly due do the consumption of spurious...

Air India plans to operate special flight from Basra to New Delhi on September 17

Air India is intending to operate a special evacuation charter flight to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals from Basra in Iraq to New Delhi on September 17 under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Indian Embassy in Baghdad said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020