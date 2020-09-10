Maharashtra Governor expresses displeasure at BMC's demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:21 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had summoned Ajoy Mehta, the Special Advisor to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, last evening and expressed his displeasure over the demolition drive by BMC at Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office. Earlier yesterday, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at the property of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.
A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition in the matter. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office. (ANI)
