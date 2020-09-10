Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labourers face problems due to COVID-19: J-K's admin provides jobs under MGNREGA to villagers near border areas in Rajouri

Department of Rural Development in Jammu and Kashmir is providing jobs to people of Panjgrain block in Rajouri District. There are 11 panchayats in Panjgrain block, out of which eight are along the India-Pakistan border.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:16 IST
Labourers face problems due to COVID-19: J-K's admin provides jobs under MGNREGA to villagers near border areas in Rajouri
Naureen Choudhary, BDO of Panjgrain block in Rajouri District of J&K (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Department of Rural Development in Jammu and Kashmir is providing jobs to people of Panjgrain block in Rajouri District. There are 11 panchayats in Panjgrain block, out of which eight are along the India-Pakistan border. The jobs are being provided under MGNREGA scheme and it is benefiting daily wage labourers as due to COVID-19 they were facing problems in getting employment.

Naureen Choudhary, Block Development Office (BDO) of the area, said her department is trying to come up with more work during the COVID-19 pandemic to help the locals sustain themselves in the absence of other employment options. "We have done a lot of work in border areas. We are trying to come up with more work during this pandemic so that people can earn a living and sustain themselves. Development of the area is also our motive," she said.

As per Muneer Hussain, Panchayat Inspector, "Most of the people here are poor and work as daily wage labourers. They are earning their livelihood due to the work provided by Block Development Office. Jobs provided under MGNREGA is providing employment to a lot of people here," he said. Mohammad Hussain, Sarpanch of Panjgrain also pointed to the problems faced by the villagers due to cross border shelling by Pakistan which hinders the developmental work in the area.

"This is a border area, and often becomes a victim of cross border shelling. But, the schemes of the Department of Rural Development have helped a lot and provided employment to the locals," said Mohammad Hussain. Social worker Nazeer also praised the administration's work.

He said, "Our panchayats have done some good work in the area. We haven't heard any complaint regarding not getting employment." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Relaxations made to revive economy, but people must follow COVID-19 preventive measures: Tamil Nadu Minister

The relaxations have been made in Tamil Nadu with an aim to revive the economy but the people have to follow the COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks and soial distancing norms to control the spread of virus, State Health Minister Vijayabas...

EU ponders legal action against Britain over plan to break Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union held emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnsons plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty, with Brussels exploring possible legal action against London.As Britain pushes ahead wit...

Kohli best ODI batsman currently: Smith

Australian run-machine Steve Smith has rated his great Indian rival Virat Kohli as the best ODI batsman in world cricket currently. The two batsmen, who will face off in the upcoming IPL and also during Indias tour of Australia later this y...

AfDB approves $27million to boost AU's efforts to mobilize COVID-19 response

The African Development Banks Board of Directors on Wednesday approved 27.33 million in grants to boost the African Unions AU efforts to mobilize a continental response to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.The approval follows a meeting of the ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020