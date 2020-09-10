Kerala HC dismisses bail pleas of 10 accused in killing of two Youth Congress workers

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail pleas of 10 accused persons in connection with a case related to the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod district's Periya. A single-judge bench of Justice R Narayana Pisharadi, while dismissing the bail pleas, observed that murder is not only grave and serious, but it calls for the maximum punishment provided under the law.

"Political rivalry and personal enmity appear to be motive of the crime. The petitioners are persons who are actively associated with the ruling party in the state. The first accused is a person who has been a branch secretary and area committee member of the CPM," the order said. The bench said that there can be no doubt that the petitioners are persons who wield political influence and added that the first accused Peethambaran and six other accused are alleged to have directly participated in committing the murder of two young persons.

"Suffice it to state that there are sufficient materials collected against them during the investigation conducted by the Crime Branch to prove their involvement in the crime," it added. Two Youth Congress workers namely Kripesh (21) and Sarath Lal (24) were killed on February 17, 2019 allegedly by the cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). (ANI)