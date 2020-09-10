Left Menu
Development News Edition

In a first, MPs of Lok Sabha to sit in both Houses to follow social distancing norms

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that social distancing norms will be strictly followed in the monsoon session of parliament in view of COVID-19 pandemic and 257 MPs of the House will sit in Lok Sabha chamber, 172 in the visitors gallery and the remaining members in the Rajya Sabha chamber and its gallery.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:13 IST
In a first, MPs of Lok Sabha to sit in both Houses to follow social distancing norms
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that social distancing norms will be strictly followed in the monsoon session of parliament in view of COVID-19 pandemic and 257 MPs of the House will sit in Lok Sabha chamber, 172 in the visitors gallery and the remaining members in the Rajya Sabha chamber and its gallery. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have sittings on the same day with one house meeting in the morning and the other in the afternoon. It is the first time in the history of Parliament that the two Houses will have such sitting and different scheduled timing for their meetings.

Addressing a press conference, Birla said the sound system of both houses has been integrated for members to participate in the session. "A total of 257 members will sit in Lok Sabha chamber and 172 in the visitors gallery of Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha chamber there are arrangements of 60 MPs whereas 51 can sit in the visitors gallery of Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha session will go on consecutively. Both houses will have screens for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings. There are arrangements of having a virtual address in Lok Sabha. The sound system has been integrated of both houses for all to participate in the session," he said.

The Speaker said that sanitisation will be done on regular basis. "All employees and officials too will be tested. All members will have to go for RT-PCR COVID-19 test. Attendance of parliamentarians will be recorded through a mobile app. There will be fibre sheets separating their seats and those in visitors gallery will need to go to the podium on their turn to speak. Lok Sabha MPs sitting in the Rajya Sabha will have the option to use the sound system as it has been integrated for both houses," he added.

Birla said that parliamentarians and officials will try to limit the use of paper and go digital. "The proceedings of Lok Sabha for the monsoon session will begin from 9 am on September 14. The session will be conducted in two intervals-- from 9 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 7 pm. Zero hour will be for 30 minutes. We will try to minimise the use of paper and instead go digital," he said.

The monsoon session will commence from September 14 and conclude on October 1 without any day off. Birla announced that 62 per cent of work regarding parliament was being done digitally and it will be 100 per cent eventually.

"We will go 100 per cent digital eventually. For the first time in the history of Parliament, all members have sent their questions through online medium. We have successfully made 62 per cent of our operations digital," he said. The proceedings, the Speaker said, will be conducted amid appropriate security and by abiding to COVID-19 protocols.

"This would be a historic session. All our MPs have performed their duties amid people in this pandemic and now it is their turn to perform their duty in parliament. I hope they will put forth their issues keeping in mind the well-being of the country. Our efforts are to conduct it successfully. We have consulted with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariat," he said. Birla hoped that parliamentarians will be able to fulfill the hope people have reposed in them.

"It is challenging for us amid pandemic but we have to prove ourselves to people to whom we are accountable. We hope that we will fulfill hope that people have reposed in us. The times are challenging. We need to keep people safe and also have to perform our duties in parliament," he added. According to official bulletins by Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, there will be no question hour and private members' business in both Houses of Parliament in the monsoon session amid coronavirus pandemic.

Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures. On the first day of the session on September 14, the lower House will meet from 9 am to 1 pm and sitting in the Upper House will be from 3 pm to 7 pm.

On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am till 1 pm while that of Lok Sabha will be from 3 pm to 7 pm. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Need to strengthen corporate governance; adopt best global practices: Thakur to India Inc

There is a need to strengthen corporate governance and India Inc should look at adopting global best practices and benchmarks in the interest of consumers, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Thursday. He also said the gov...

Tamil Nadu reports 5,528 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,528 new COVID-19 cases, 6,185 discharges, and 64 deaths were reported on Thursday in Tamil Nadu, said the State Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 4,86,052 including 4,29,416 discharge...

Postponing IPL mega auction not a bad idea, says Venky Mysore

Venky Mysore, chief executive of Kolkata Knight Riders KKR has said that postponing the Indian Premier Leagues IPL mega auction is not such a bad idea. The IPLs mega auction is slated to be held in 2021, but many franchises have already ind...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher on tech rebound; oil slips

Global equity benchmarks edged higher and U.S. government bonds fell Thursday as investors weighed hopes of a rebound in U.S. technology stocks against the European Central Banks decision to leave its stimulus program unchanged despite chop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020