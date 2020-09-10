Amid Brexit row, UK says parliament can pass legislation that breaches treaty
The British government said in a legal opinion published on Thursday that parliament was sovereign as a matter of domestic law and could pass legislation that was in breach of international treaty obligations. The document set out the government's position on its Internal Market Bill, which it has acknowledged is in breach of a divorce deal with the European Union signed last year.Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:17 IST
The British government said in a legal opinion published on Thursday that parliament was sovereign as a matter of domestic law and could pass legislation that was in breach of international treaty obligations.
The document set out the government's position on its Internal Market Bill, which it has acknowledged is in breach of a divorce deal with the European Union signed last year. The publication of the bill has caused a major crisis between London and Brussels and jeopardised talks on a post-Brexit trade deal.
"Parliament is sovereign as a matter of domestic law and can pass legislation which is in breach of the UK's Treaty obligations. Parliament would not be acting unconstitutionally in enacting such legislation," the document said.
