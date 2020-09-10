Left Menu
Maratha quota: CM Thackeray holds meeting with cabinet panel

A day after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting to review the development.

Maratha quota: CM Thackeray holds meeting with cabinet panel
A day after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting to review the development. Legal options available to the government were discussed at the meeting held at the chief minister's official residence `Varsha' here on Thursday, said PWD minister Ashok Chavan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Chavan who is the head of the state cabinet sub- committee on Maratha quota, and the sub-committee's members -- Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde, Dilip Walse Patil, Vijay Wadettiwar and Anil Parab. A statement issued by Chavan's office said that before deciding the further course of action, deliberations will be held with representatives of the Maratha community, lawyers and experts in the presence of Thackeray on Friday.

The Congress leader also urged the community members to observe restraint. "The Supreme Court's order is interim and the state government will take appropriation steps. Hence, nobody should feel disappointed and take extreme steps," the statement quoted Chavan as saying.

Though he did not specify any incident, his comments came in the wake of a man trying to end his life in Latur district over the quota issue. The 25-year-old man was said to be out of danger. The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the implementation of the 2018 Maharashtra law granting quota in education and government jobs to the Maratha community, and referred the petitions challenging the law to a larger constitution bench.

