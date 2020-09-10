Foreign ministers of Russia, India, China meet in Moscow

The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) on Thursday met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow and exchanged views on further strengthening trilateral cooperation as well as topical issues of international and regional importance. "Attended the RIC Foreign Ministers Meeting hosted by FM (Sergey) Lavrov in Moscow. Thank him for his warm hospitality. India takes on the Chair of the RIC process," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted after the talks involving Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Under the RIC framework, the foreign ministers of the three countries meet periodically to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of their interest. According to a joint press release issued after the meeting, the three ministers exchanged views on further strengthening of Russia-India-China trilateral cooperation as well as topical issues of international and regional importance, in the spirit of mutual understanding, friendship and trust. They noted that common development and cooperation of the three countries is conducive to promoting global growth, peace and stability, it said.

Recalling their video-conference of June 23 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II and the creation of the United Nations, the ministers reiterated their support for inclusive multilateralism and respect for universally recognized principles of international law. They appreciated the continuation of joint activities held under the RIC framework such as the 2nd RIC DG-level Consultations on Regional Issues hosted by India in August 2019 and 17th RIC Academic Exchange Conference hosted by China in September 2019.

"The ministers agreed that the three countries, with strong scientific and industrial capacities, could make a significant contribution towards mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said. Lavrov officially handed over the chairmanship of RIC to Jaishankar, who is in Moscow on a four-day visit to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO of which both India and China are members.