Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight dead in Colombian protests against police brutality

"I want them to grow up knowing laws are followed." Duque has said abuse of authority should not be tolerated, but the government called for Colombians not to "stigmatize" police officers and appealed for calm. "What we are facing here is a mass act of vandalism and violence," defense minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo told journalists.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:46 IST
Eight dead in Colombian protests against police brutality
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Eight people were killed in Colombian capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha overnight in protests against police brutality, sparked by a widely-shared video of a man being repeatedly shocked with a stun gun by police before later dying. Nearly 100 police officers and 55 civilians were injured and dozens of stations and public vehicles damaged or set alight, the national government said. There were 70 arrests, mostly in Bogota.

Bogota's mayor Claudia Lopez asked President Ivan Duque to call a halt to police use of firearms at protests. "There is solid evidence of indiscriminate use of guns by members of the police," Lopez told journalists at a local hospital. "We will not tolerate the use of violence to suppress violence."

Six people were killed during the protests in Bogota, she said, adding that all of them were young people who had gunshot injuries. The defense minister said earlier on Thursday all the deaths, including that of a 17-year-old boy, were still under investigation.

Lopez urged protesters to refrain from vandalism. The demonstrators were protesting the death this week of law student and father of two Javier Ordonez, 46.

The video, filmed by Ordonez's friend, shows him pinned to the ground by police officers and subjected to successive electric shocks as he begs, "please, no more." Police say Ordonez was found drinking alcohol in the street with friends, in violation of coronavirus distancing rules. He was taken to a police station in western Bogota where his family allege he suffered further abuse. He died later in hospital.

The two officers involved have been suspended pending an investigation, the government has said. Ordonez's family called for justice and peaceful protest.

"He was murdered by the police officers," his former sister-in-law, Eliana Marcela Garzon, told Reuters. "We don't want (deaths) in a country already full of conflict, we want justice." Police reform is needed, Garzon said, especially for the future of children like her now-fatherless nephews.

"I don't want them to grow up feeling like there isn't justice in this country," she said. "I want them to grow up knowing laws are followed." Duque has said abuse of authority should not be tolerated, but the government called for Colombians not to "stigmatize" police officers and appealed for calm.

"What we are facing here is a mass act of vandalism and violence," defense minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo told journalists. "What we are facing are unacceptable actions." Bogota's police will be reinforced with 1,600 more officers, more than half of whom will come from other regions, and 300 soldiers, the defense ministry said.

An effort by labor unions earlier this week to revive mass protests seen last year against Duque's economic and social policies garnered a tepid response amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions. But Ordonez's death could fuel renewed widespread outrage against the police, who were roundly criticized last year after a teenage protester was fatally injured by a riot squad projectile.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK's top legal advisers divided over move to override Brexit deal -Guardian

The British governments top legal advisers are divided over its move to override the Brexit withdrawal deal, The Guardian newspaper reported httpsbit.ly32jLwm9 on Thursday, citing legal advice in a threepage letter marked official sensitiv...

BJP using Sushant's death as political trump card for Bihar elections, alleges Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP of using Sushant Singh Rajputs death case as a political trump card for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He said that BJP is trying to po...

Cannot confirm or deny capital transaction deals: RIL

Reliance Industries on Thursday declined to comment on a possible capital transaction which the company said may or may not be in the works. The company said that it evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis.The statement comes in...

Portugal 'regrets' England's decision to remove country from safe travel list

Portugals foreign ministry said on Thursday it regrets Englands decision to reimpose a quarantine regime for travellers from mainland Portugal, which has hit the tourism-dependent country hard. We regret the British decision to exclude main...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020