Worker found dead at Noida guest house

A worker was found dead at a private guest house in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. "Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but the police are probing the matter and talking to locals, besides the owner of the guest house.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:38 IST
A worker was found dead at a private guest house in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The police said the worker's body was found hanging from a staircase railing in the guest house which was running out of a private property in Sector 44 of the city around 6.30 pm.

"After the local sector 39 police station got an alert about the incident, officials reached the spot and the body was found. The man had been working at the guest house for a long time. All necessary proceedings were carried out and the body sent to the mortuary," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. "Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but the police are probing the matter and talking to locals, besides the owner of the guest house. Further action would be taken on the basis of inquiry and evidence," Singh said.

The family of the deceased have been informed and further probe is on, the officer added..

