Jordan says arms depot explosion caused by electricity short, no reports of casualties

Jordan said a series of large explosions that rocked the city of Zarqa was caused by an electric short circuit at an army depot that stored mortars.

There were no reports of casualties from the explosion which took place in a remote area early Friday, government spokesman Amjad Adailah told state media. "Initial investigations show that the explosion was caused by an electric circuit in army ammunition depots that are in an isolated and unpopulated area and under camera surveillance," Adailah said.

The area where the explosion took place houses several army bases east of Zarqa, near the capital Amman. Security forces sealed Zarqa, a sprawling industrial city, and prevented cars from leaving or entering.

Residents said windows of homes were shattered in parts of the city and large flames could be seen.