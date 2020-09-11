Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fearful French horse owners want mystery mutilator caught

Rebecca Pavy, manager of the Cavalcade equestrian centre in northern France, had one message for the police hunting whoever is responsible for a spate of killings and mutilations of horses. "Catch them, catch them," she told three gendarme officers who visited her centre on Thursday to check on her security arrangements and give advice on what to do if the culprits strike.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:00 IST
Fearful French horse owners want mystery mutilator caught
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rebecca Pavy, manager of the Cavalcade equestrian centre in northern France, had one message for the police hunting whoever is responsible for a spate of killings and mutilations of horses.

"Catch them, catch them," she told three gendarme officers who visited her centre on Thursday to check on her security arrangements and give advice on what to do if the culprits strike. Across France, horse breeders, pony clubs and equestrian centres are in a state of high alert after horses have been found with ears cut off, eyes gouged out, and genitals mutilated.

Police say they have no idea what the motive is. Theories include a satanic rite, macabre trophy hunt, or internet challenge. In all, 150 investigations have been opened. Police this week detained a man they said was a suspect, but then released him without charge. On Thursday, the gendarmes were visiting farms and riding centres in the countryside near the Channel port of Dieppe.

At the Levant Stable, the officers gave manager Jean Francois Decayeux a leaflet entitled: "How to ensure the protection of my horses." He said he had brought in horses from outlying pastures and toured the property every evening to check on them. He also listens out for any unusual vehicles.

"We have no desire to take the law into our own hands, we will call the gendarmes straight away," he said, when asked what he would do if he encounters a suspect. At Pavy's riding centre, surveillance cameras have been fitted in the pastures. Looking at the horse standing at her shoulder, she said it was hard to bear the thought of any of her horses falling victim to the mutilations.

"Our horses are our passion. It's more than a job. It's a friend, a companion who spends a good portion of their life with us," she said. (Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Khan supports dual nationals holding public offices in Pak

Amid growing criticism over dual nationals holding public offices in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said overseas Pakistanis are the biggest asset of the country as he underlined the need for tapping resource pool of experts ...

RBI lays down guidelines for banks to appoint chief compliance officers

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday laid down guidelines for appointment of chief compliance officer CCO in banks to ensure uniform approach with regard to compliance and risk management culture across the banking industry. According to...

Emami ropes in Juhi Chawla as brand ambassador for BoroPlus hygiene range

FMCG major Emami on Friday said it has roped in Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla as brand ambassador for BoroPlus newly launched hygiene range. After a successful entry into the hygiene space with the launch of BoroPlus hand sanitizer in April...

Paris Hilton says it's not 'fair' that friend Britney Spears has 'no control of her life'

American media personality Paris Hilton opened up about her friendship with Britney Spears and shared her thoughts on the singers ongoing conservatorship. According to People Magazine, during a recent appearance on SiriusXMs Radio Andy, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020