No quarantine for travellers who leave state and return within 96 hours': Assam govt

The Assam Government has said that any person who travels to any location outside the state and returns to the state within 96 hours (four days) of departure, will not be required to undergo quarantine of 10 days. "In view of the issue of guidelines for phased re-opening (UNLOCK 4) by Centre, the Assam Government has decided that a person, who travels to any location outside state and returns to state within 96 hours of departure, will not be required to undergo quarantine of 10 days," the government stated.

However, the person will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test on return. If the person tests positive for the virus, s/he will have to undergo home isolation or treatment at COVID-19 care centre/hospital as per protocol. If the person tests negative in the Rapid Antigen Test, his/her sample would be taken for the RT-PCR testing and will have to remain in isolation until results are declared. If RT-PCR test result is negative, s/he need not undergo further quarantine.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases stand at 29,690. While there are 1,05,701 cured/discharged/migrated cases, the death toll has reached 414. (ANI)

