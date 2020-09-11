Most COVID-19 death in Punjab caused by comorbidities, lifestyle diseases: Health Minister
Most of the COVID-19 related deaths in Punjab are caused by comorbidities and other lifestyle diseases, said state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:33 IST
Most of the COVID-19 related deaths in Punjab are caused by comorbidities and other lifestyle diseases, said state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday. "Without a vaccine, the only prevention is taking precautions. Most COVID-19 related deaths here are caused by comorbidities and other lifestyle diseases," said Sidhu on being asked that the state has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in India.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab reported 72,143 COVID-19 cases including 2,149 deaths. Punjab fatality rate went up to 2.95 per cent, surpassing Maharashtra's mortality rate of 2.90 per cent. India's COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 1.67 per cent.
Sidhu further said labourers who went to their hometown amid COVID-19 pandemic are coming back to Punjab. "Social distancing is being followed in the factories where the workers are working," he added. Meanwhile, Punjab Information and Public Relations Department informed that arrangements have been made for manufacturing of 800 oxygen cylinders per day in Ludhiana, besides filling of 3,000 cylinders daily. (ANI)
