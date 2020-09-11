U.S. Secretary of State arrives in Qatar for Afghan-Taliban peace talks

U.S. Secretary of State arrives in Qatar for Afghan-Taliban peace talksReuters | Doha | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:26 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Qatar on Friday ahead of peace talks between representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban.
Long-awaited peace negotiations are scheduled to begin on Saturday and follow a U.S. withdrawal agreement Washington signed with the Taliban militant group in Doha in February.
Pompeo is scheduled to attend a ceremony in Doha on Saturday to mark the start of the talks.
