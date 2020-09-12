Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP man claims his hand chopped off in Panipat; family alleges he sodomised boy

A 28-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has claimed that his right hand was chopped off by some locals in Haryana's Panipat where he had gone in search of a job, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:47 IST
UP man claims his hand chopped off in Panipat; family alleges he sodomised boy

A 28-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has claimed that his right hand was chopped off by some locals in Haryana's Panipat where he had gone in search of a job, police said on Saturday. However, a family has filed a complaint against the man, identified as Ikhlaq from Nanauta in Saharanpur district, that he allegedly sodomised a seven-year-old boy, they said.

A four-member special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter, police said. According to the complaint filed by Ikhlaq with the police, he had gone to Panipat last month in search of a job.

He had taken rest in a park in the Kishanpur area on the intervening night of August 23 and 24. At around 1:30 am, he knocked on the doors of a nearby house for water and four to five people came out and thrashed him with sticks and took him inside the house where his hand was chopped off with a saw. He was later dumped near the railway track, police said quoting the complainant. The family of Ikhlaq had claimed that his hand was severed after the assailants saw '786' tattooed on it.

As per the complaint filed with the police by the family of the seven-year-old boy, Ikhlaq sodomised him on the intervening night of August 23 and 24, police said. The family rescued the boy but Ikhlaq managed to escape and ran towards the railway track, according to the complaint.

Police said they were informed by the Government Railway Police that a man with his hand severed was found near a railway track. He was first admitted to Panipat civil hospital from where he was referred to Rohtak's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, they said.

Police said they have registered a case under relevant sections including 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Ikhlaq. On the basis of the complaint filed by the boy's family, a case under relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered against Ikhlaq, police said.

Both the cases were registered on September 7, they added. Police said Ikhlaq has gone back to his home in Uttar Pradesh. A team of the Haryana police had been sent there for further investigation, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Panipat, Satish Kumar said investigation in the matter was underway..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

5,488 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in last 24 hours

A total of 5,488 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 1,057,362, Sputnik reported citing the countrys coronavirus response center. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,488...

3 arrested for 'glorifying terrorism' in J-K's Pampore

Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR on Saturday arrested three persons for glorifying terrorism by displaying banners of terrorists in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR today arreste...

Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the average time of building a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY-Gramin came down to 45 to 60 days during the pandemic from 125 days as migrants, who returned home during the lockd...

ED orders seizure of properties worth about Rs 89 cr belonging to TN MP, family

The Enforcement Directorate ED has ordered seizure of properties worth Rs 89.19 crore held by Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu S Jagathrakshakan and his family members for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act FEMA. The ED, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020